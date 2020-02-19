US Under Secretary of Defense Rood to Leave Pentagon Soon - Reports

The Pentagon's top policy official US Under Secretary of Defense John Rood will leave his post soon after being asked for his resignation, CNN reported on Wednesday, citing two sources familiar with the matter

The request for Rood's resignation came after senior national security leaders lost confidence in the official, who oversees the Pentagon's cooperation with US allies, the report said.

As the Pentagon's top policy official, Rood on May 23 last year certified to Congress that Ukraine had begun significant reforms and anti-corruption measures that would allow Washington to deliver $250 million in promised security assistance.

Rood's assessment at that time appeared to contradict the position of the White House, which has maintained that it temporarily blocked US aid to Ukraine over concerns about corruption.