UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Under Secretary Of Defense Rood To Leave Pentagon Soon - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 19th February 2020 | 07:53 PM

US Under Secretary of Defense Rood to Leave Pentagon Soon - Reports

The Pentagon's top policy official US Under Secretary of Defense John Rood will leave his post soon after being asked for his resignation, CNN reported on Wednesday, citing two sources familiar with the matter

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th February, 2020) The Pentagon's top policy official US Under Secretary of Defense John Rood will leave his post soon after being asked for his resignation, CNN reported on Wednesday, citing two sources familiar with the matter.

The request for Rood's resignation came after senior national security leaders lost confidence in the official, who oversees the Pentagon's cooperation with US allies, the report said.

As the Pentagon's top policy official, Rood on May 23 last year certified to Congress that Ukraine had begun significant reforms and anti-corruption measures that would allow Washington to deliver $250 million in promised security assistance.

Rood's assessment at that time appeared to contradict the position of the White House, which has maintained that it temporarily blocked US aid to Ukraine over concerns about corruption.

Related Topics

Corruption Ukraine Washington Pentagon White House May Congress Post Top Million

Recent Stories

PTCL & RCCI Collaborate To Enable Digital Pakistan

4 minutes ago

Khalid bin Mohamed visits &#039;Furusiyya Exhibiti ..

11 minutes ago

UAE calls for prioritising education for all

26 minutes ago

UAE Golden Jubilee Committee holds first meeting

26 minutes ago

Germany's Merkel Rules Out Forming Federal Coaliti ..

3 minutes ago

Ukraine Conflict at Risk of Becoming Frozen - OSCE ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.