US Under Secretary of Defense Visits Iraq for Talks on Counterterror, Security - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th November, 2019) US Under Secretary of Defense John Rood visited Iraq on Tuesday to meet with senior officials in Baghdad and Erbil for talks on regional security, fighting terrorism and other issues, Pentagon spokesperson Carla Gleason said in a statement.

"In Baghdad, Rood met with Prime Minister [Adel] Abd-al-Mahdi to reiterate the United States' commitment to Iraq's security and sovereignty, and its support to the people of Iraq," Gleason said.

Rood also met with Iraq's Defense Minister Najah al-Shammary and reaffirmed the importance of cooperation in the fight against the Islamic State (banned in Russia) terrorist group, the Pentagon spokesperson added.

In Erbil, Rood met with Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) President Nechirvan Barzani and KRG Prime Minister Masrour Barzani. He reaffirmed Pentagon's support to the Peshmerga and to their close partnership in the long-term battle against IS, Gleason said.