UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Under Secretary Of Defense Visits Iraq For Talks On Counterterror, Security - Pentagon

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 48 seconds ago Tue 26th November 2019 | 07:59 PM

US Under Secretary of Defense Visits Iraq for Talks on Counterterror, Security - Pentagon

US Under Secretary of Defense John Rood visited Iraq on Tuesday to meet with senior officials in Baghdad and Erbil for talks on regional security, fighting terrorism and other issues, Pentagon spokesperson Carla Gleason said in a statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th November, 2019) US Under Secretary of Defense John Rood visited Iraq on Tuesday to meet with senior officials in Baghdad and Erbil for talks on regional security, fighting terrorism and other issues, Pentagon spokesperson Carla Gleason said in a statement.

"In Baghdad, Rood met with Prime Minister [Adel] Abd-al-Mahdi to reiterate the United States' commitment to Iraq's security and sovereignty, and its support to the people of Iraq," Gleason said.

Rood also met with Iraq's Defense Minister Najah al-Shammary and reaffirmed the importance of cooperation in the fight against the Islamic State (banned in Russia) terrorist group, the Pentagon spokesperson added.

In Erbil, Rood met with Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) President Nechirvan Barzani and KRG Prime Minister Masrour Barzani. He reaffirmed Pentagon's support to the Peshmerga and to their close partnership in the long-term battle against IS, Gleason said.

Related Topics

Terrorist Prime Minister Russia Pentagon Iraq Baghdad United States Government

Recent Stories

Northern in command after early scares against Bal ..

39 minutes ago

Quaid-e Azam Trophy Second XI Final: Mukhtar and T ..

43 minutes ago

Pakistan Navy Establishes Free Medical/Eye Camps A ..

49 minutes ago

1 hour ago

Lt-Gen Asim Bajwa notified as CPEC Authority chair ..

42 seconds ago

IOC to Support Toughest Sanctions Against All Resp ..

44 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.