US Under Secretary of State Calls on Iraq to Protect Protesters, Journalists Amid Unrest

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th December, 2019) US Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs David Hale called on Iraq to ensure the safety of protesters and journalists amid the ongoing rallies in the Arab country, the department's spokesperson, Morgan Ortagus, said.

According to the spokesperson, Hale met on Thursday Iraqi Prime Minister Adil Abd Mahdi, President Barham Salih and Speaker of the Council of Representatives Mohamed Halbusi.

"Under Secretary Hale discussed bilateral and regional issues, including the consequences of the protests in Iraq and the region. The Under Secretary called for steps to protect protestors, journalists, and civil society activists from assassination and violence at the behest of armed groups," Ortagus said in a statement on Thursday.

Hale also expressed the US commitment to ensuring security, stability and sovereignty of Iraq.

Since early October, people across Iraq have been protesting against the government, demanding its dismissal, and calling for economic reforms and an end to corruption. On October 31, Prime Minister Mahdi decided to resign amid the mass rallies.

The unrest left hundreds of people dead and thousands injured.