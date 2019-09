US Under Secretary of State Hale Expected in Belarus Sept 17, to Meet Lukashenko - Minsk

(@imziishan)

US Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs David Hale is expected to visit Belarus on September 17, President Alexander Lukashenko is to meet with him, Belarusian Foreign Ministry spokesman Anatoly Glaz told Sputnik on Monday

"On September 17, 2019, US Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs David Hale is expected to visit Belarus. The program of stay includes Hale's top level meeting and talks with Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei. The sides will discuss issues of Belarusian-American relations and regional security," he said.