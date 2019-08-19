US Under Secretary of State Hale to Visit Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan This Week - State Dept

(@FahadShabbir)

US Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs David Hale will travel to Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan this week to meet with senior government officials and take part in a high-level meeting of Central Asian nations, the State Department said on Monday

"Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs, David Hale, will travel to Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan on August 20-23," the State Department said in a press release.

In Kazakhstan, Hale will discuss the US- Kazakhstan strategic partnership and cooperation on bilateral and global issues with senior government officials, the release said.

"While in Nur-Sultan, Under Secretary Hale and Central Asian states' foreign ministers will hold a high-level meeting in the C5+1 format, where they will discuss joint efforts toward a better-connected, more prosperous, and more secure Central Asia," the State Department added.

Following his visit to Kazakhstan, Hale will head to Tashkent to meet with senior government officials and "demonstrate American support for Uzbek President Mirziyoyev's reform agenda and encourage deeper bilateral cooperation on issues," the release said.

The so-called C5+1 is a platform for dialogue among five Central Asian nations - Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan - and the United States.