US Under Secretary of State Nuland Arrives at Russian Foreign Ministry

Tue 12th October 2021 | 01:07 PM

US Under Secretary of State Victoria Nuland arrived at the Russian Foreign Ministry where she is expected to hold a meeting with Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th October, 2021) US Under Secretary of State Victoria Nuland arrived at the Russian Foreign Ministry where she is expected to hold a meeting with Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Tuesday.

On Monday, Nuland told Sputnik upon her arrival in Moscow that her negotiations with Russian officials would focus on stable and predictable bilateral relations.

Nuland plans to hold meetings with Ryabkov, Kremlin Deputy Chief of Staff Dmitry Kozak and Russian presidential aide Yuri Ushakov during her visit.

