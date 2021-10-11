US Under Secretary Of State Nuland Arrives In Moscow
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Mon 11th October 2021 | 04:17 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th October, 2021) US Under Secretary of State Victoria Nuland arrived in Moscow on Monday where she plans to meet with several Russian officials, a Sputnik correspondent reported.
US Ambassador to Russia John Sullivan greeted Nuland at the Domodedovo airport.