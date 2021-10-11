US Under Secretary of State Nuland Arrives in Moscow

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th October, 2021) US Under Secretary of State Victoria Nuland arrived in Moscow on Monday where she plans to meet with several Russian officials, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

US Ambassador to Russia John Sullivan greeted Nuland at the Domodedovo airport.