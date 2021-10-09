US Under Secretary of State Nuland to Travel to Moscow on October 11 - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th October, 2021) US Under Secretary of State Victoria Nuland will be traveling to Moscow on October 11 to meet with senior officials to discuss a range of bilateral, regional, and global issues, the State Department Spokesperson's office said in a statement.

Nuland on October 14 will then travel to Beirut, Lebanon for meetings with members of Lebanese civil society and government leaders to talk about elections and economic reforms. On October 15, she will travel to London to speak with senior government officials about an array of issues.