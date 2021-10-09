UrduPoint.com

US Under Secretary Of State Nuland To Travel To Moscow On October 11 - State Dept.

US Under Secretary of State Nuland to Travel to Moscow on October 11 - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th October, 2021) US Under Secretary of State Victoria Nuland will be traveling to Moscow on October 11 to meet with senior officials to discuss a range of bilateral, regional, and global issues, the State Department Spokesperson's office said in a statement.

"Under Secretary of State Victoria Nuland will travel to Moscow, Russia on October 11 to meet with senior officials and other interlocutors to discuss a range of bilateral, regional, and global issues," the release said on Friday.

Nuland on October 14 will then travel to Beirut, Lebanon for meetings with members of Lebanese civil society and government leaders to talk about elections and economic reforms. On October 15, she will travel to London to speak with senior government officials about an array of issues.

