US Underestimates Situation When Refusing to Consider NATO Non-Expansion - Ryabkov

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2022) The United States underestimates the gravity of the situation when refusing to consider the non-expansion of NATO, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Monday.

"This (refusal to discuss NATO non-expansion) indicates that the American side underestimates how serious the situation is," Ryabkov said following talks on security guarantees with the US in Geneva.