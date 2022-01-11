US Underestimates Situation When Refusing To Consider NATO Non-Expansion - Ryabkov
Sumaira FH Published January 11, 2022 | 12:30 AM
GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2022) The United States underestimates the gravity of the situation when refusing to consider the non-expansion of NATO, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Monday.
"This (refusal to discuss NATO non-expansion) indicates that the American side underestimates how serious the situation is," Ryabkov said following talks on security guarantees with the US in Geneva.