UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Undermined Consular Work In Russia - Zakharova

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 01st May 2021 | 05:20 PM

US Undermined Consular Work in Russia - Zakharova

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st May, 2021) The United States completely undermined its consular activity in Russia, Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told Sputnik after the US decided to only provide consular services to US citizens in emergency situations and cease non-immigrant visa processing for non-diplomatic travel.

The decision was announced by the US Embassy in Moscow on Friday and will take effect starting May 12.

"For several years, the US has not just worked outrageously in the consular sphere, it undermined its entire consular activity. They did it themselves but, at the same time, under the guise of some measures of influence on the part of Russia, which is not true," Zakharova said.

"It was not Moscow that forced Washington to reduce the number of consular employees, it was Washington's decision to reduce the number of diplomats in the consular sphere," the official added.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Washington Same United States May Visa

Recent Stories

Three plazas sealed over violation of corona SOPs ..

30 minutes ago

IG Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police visits Police Trainin ..

30 minutes ago

Iran nuclear talks to resume in Vienna

30 minutes ago

PTI govt providing maximum relief to laborers: Hal ..

36 minutes ago

Five criminals including a notorious gang member ..

36 minutes ago

Covid disaster in IIOJK imminent with Amarnath ann ..

36 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.