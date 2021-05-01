US Undermined Consular Work in Russia - Zakharova

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st May, 2021) The United States completely undermined its consular activity in Russia, Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told Sputnik after the US decided to only provide consular services to US citizens in emergency situations and cease non-immigrant visa processing for non-diplomatic travel.

The decision was announced by the US Embassy in Moscow on Friday and will take effect starting May 12.

"For several years, the US has not just worked outrageously in the consular sphere, it undermined its entire consular activity. They did it themselves but, at the same time, under the guise of some measures of influence on the part of Russia, which is not true," Zakharova said.

"It was not Moscow that forced Washington to reduce the number of consular employees, it was Washington's decision to reduce the number of diplomats in the consular sphere," the official added.