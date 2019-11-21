UrduPoint.com
US Undermines Int'l Agreements With Decision On Israeli Settlements - Russian Envoy To UN

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Thu 21st November 2019 | 11:52 AM

Washington's decision to change foreign policy on Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank undermines existing international agreements, Russian Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Dmitry Polyanskiy said in a Security Council meeting on Wednesday

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced on Monday that Washington no longer considered Jewish settlements established by Israel in the West Bank as inconsistent with international law.

"Two days ago, the US made yet another step to undermine the whole gamut of agreements," Polyanskiy said. "It was stated that the American authorities no longer deemed Israel settlement activities in the West Bank as a violation of international law."

UN Security Council Resolution 2334 - adopted unanimously in 2016 - states that Israel's expansion of settlements in the Palestinian territories occupied since 1967 constitutes a violation of international law.

Polyanskiy said the US decision represents a recognition of newly created facts eon the ground, which Moscow views as unacceptable and illegal.

"It is clear to us that this step heightens an already tense situation in Israeli-Palestinian settlement," the diplomat added.

Polaynskiy also expressed Russia's concern about the recent escalation of violence between Israel and the Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) group in the Gaza Strip.

The confrontation between Israel and Hamas-controlled Gaza escalated last week after Israeli airstrikes killed Baha Abu al-Ata, a top commander from the PIJ, triggering a fierce response.

Polyanskiy stressed that the current situation requires to adopt practical measures that would get the peace process out of the "dangerous" deadlock.

"First of all, most it needs to be an end to Israeli settlement activity and policy of demolishing Palestinian property," Polyanskiy said.

For decades, Israel has been in conflict with the Palestinians, who have been seeking diplomatic recognition for their independent state on the territories of the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, which is partially occupied by Israel, and the Gaza Strip.

