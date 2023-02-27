UrduPoint.com

US Undersecretary Of State Nuland Declares World Now In 'Post-Post Cold War Period'

US Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland said on Monday that the world has entered a "post-post Cold War period"

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th February, 2023) US Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland said on Monday that the world has entered a "post-post Cold War period."

"We are now at the end of the post Cold War period, we're in the post-post Cold War period," Nuland said.

"We have a large power contesting the rules of the road that favor freedom. They are doing it by threatening their neighbors, by coercing countries around the world, and therefore US leadership, which has always been essential, is even more essential."

