US Understands Mexican President's Decision To Skip Americas Summit - State Dept.

Faizan Hashmi Published June 07, 2022 | 12:10 AM

US Understands Mexican President's Decision to Skip Americas Summit - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th June, 2022) The United States understands Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador's decision to skip the Summit of the Americas being hosted in Los Angeles, but Biden administration officials look forward to discussions with Mexican Foreign Secretary Marcelo Ebrard who will be at the event, State Department spokesman Ned price said on Monday.

Mexico's Lopez Obrador decided to skip the summit after the Biden administration decided not to invite the leaders of Venezuela, Nicaragua, and Cuba.

"We have certainly heard from President Lopez Obrador today, we understand his position on this, as I said before, we look forward to engaging with Foreign Secretary Ebrard," Price told a press briefing.

