US Understands Russian Concerns But Has Its Own, Biden Ready to Pursue Dialogue - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st December, 2021) The United States seems to understand Russia's concerns although it has its own, yet US President Joe Biden is ready to continue the dialogue with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov told reporters.

"It seems to me that Washington understands Russia's concerns, although Washington has its own concerns.

Yet, President Biden is ready to continue the dialogue with President Putin, and this is what, in fact, our leaders have agreed upon - the dialogue will continue. Moreover, the Presidents, as I have already said, will not only continue to maintain a dialogue but also push the negotiations that our respective interdepartmental teams will be conducting in Geneva," Ushakov said when asked about the emotional background of the conversation between the two presidents on Thursday.