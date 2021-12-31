UrduPoint.com

US Understands Russian Concerns But Has Its Own, Biden Ready To Pursue Dialogue - Kremlin

Muhammad Irfan Published December 31, 2021 | 04:40 AM

US Understands Russian Concerns But Has Its Own, Biden Ready to Pursue Dialogue - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st December, 2021) The United States seems to understand Russia's concerns although it has its own, yet US President Joe Biden is ready to continue the dialogue with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov told reporters.

"It seems to me that Washington understands Russia's concerns, although Washington has its own concerns.

Yet, President Biden is ready to continue the dialogue with President Putin, and this is what, in fact, our leaders have agreed upon - the dialogue will continue. Moreover, the Presidents, as I have already said, will not only continue to maintain a dialogue but also push the negotiations that our respective interdepartmental teams will be conducting in Geneva," Ushakov said when asked about the emotional background of the conversation between the two presidents on Thursday.

Related Topics

Russia Washington Vladimir Putin Geneva United States

Recent Stories

Ten percent gap between male, female registration ..

Ten percent gap between male, female registration serious issue: DG NADRA

4 hours ago
 CPO Rawalpindi meets Martyrs families

CPO Rawalpindi meets Martyrs families

4 hours ago
 Squad constituted to prevent one wheeling

Squad constituted to prevent one wheeling

4 hours ago
 PTI will clean sweep next elections: Fayaz ul Hass ..

PTI will clean sweep next elections: Fayaz ul Hassan

4 hours ago
 1500 projects of Punjab Aab-e-Pak Authority in fin ..

1500 projects of Punjab Aab-e-Pak Authority in final stages: Ch Sarwar

4 hours ago
 Five quacks' clinics sealed

Five quacks' clinics sealed

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.