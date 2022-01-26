WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th January, 2022) The United States understands that Russia has concerns about security but Washington has its own concerns and is ready to discuss them, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday.

"We understand Russia has concerns about security, we also have own concerns about security we are ready to discuss," Blinken said during a press briefing.

Blinken added that the placement of offensive missiles systems in Ukraine, the issue of military exercises and maneuvers in Europe, arms control and greater transparency are the items the United States can work on with Russia if Moscow want that.