WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd July, 2021) The Biden administration is undeterred after China imposed new sanctions on individuals and entities in the United States, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said on Friday.

"We are aware of course of the reports that the PRC [China] has imposed sanctions on several individuals and NGOs, including at least one official from the previous administration," Psaki told reporters. "We're undeterred by these actions and we remain fully committed to implementing all relevant US sanction authorities.

Beijing imposed Hong Kong-related sanctions on former Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, US-China Economic Security Review Commission Chair Carolyn Bartholomew; former staff director of the Congressional Executive Commission on China, Jonathan Stivers; Human Rights Watch's China Director Sophie Richardson; DoYun Kim at the National Democratic Institute for International Affairs; and senior program manager of the International Republican Institute and the Hong Kong Democratic Council, Adam Joseph King.