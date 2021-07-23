UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US 'Undeterred' By China's New Sanctions On American Indivuals, Entities - White House

Umer Jamshaid 24 seconds ago Fri 23rd July 2021 | 11:10 PM

US 'Undeterred' by China's New Sanctions on American Indivuals, Entities - White House

 WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd July, 2021) The Biden administration is undeterred after China imposed new sanctions on individuals and entities in the United States, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said on Friday.

"We are aware of course of the reports that the PRC [China] has imposed sanctions on several individuals and NGOs, including at least one official from the previous administration," Psaki told reporters. "We're undeterred by these actions and we remain fully committed to implementing all relevant US sanction authorities.

"

Beijing imposed Hong Kong-related sanctions on former Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, US-China Economic Security Review Commission Chair Carolyn Bartholomew; former staff director of the Congressional Executive Commission on China, Jonathan Stivers; Human Rights Watch's China Director Sophie Richardson; DoYun Kim at the National Democratic Institute for International Affairs; and senior program manager of the International Republican Institute and the Hong Kong Democratic Council, Adam Joseph King.

Related Topics

China White House Hong Kong United States Commerce All From

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed, Indonesian President exchange E ..

3 hours ago

Al Dhaid Date Festival competitions attract high t ..

4 hours ago

DEWAâ€™s SDME encourages teams to use latest techn ..

6 hours ago

UAE announces 1,521 new COVID-19 cases, 1,474 reco ..

6 hours ago

Abu Dhabi Police receive 38,000 emergency calls du ..

7 hours ago

FAO head urges G20 to invest in a healthy planet f ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.