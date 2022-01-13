UrduPoint.com

US Unemployment Claims Up 2nd Week In Row - Labor Dept.

Umer Jamshaid Published January 13, 2022 | 11:39 PM

US Unemployment Claims Up 2nd Week in Row - Labor Dept.

US unemployment claims increased for a second week in a row, the Labor Department said on Thursday as policymakers continued to struggle with ensuring consistent jobs growth in an economy struggling to rebound from the effects of the coronavirus pandemic measures

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2022) US unemployment claims increased for a second week in a row, the Labor Department said on Thursday as policymakers continued to struggle with ensuring consistent jobs growth in an economy struggling to rebound from the effects of the coronavirus pandemic measures.

"In the week ending January 8, the advance figure for seasonally adjusted initial claims was 230,000, an increase of 23,000 from the previous week's unrevised level of 207,000," the Labor Department said in a press release.

In the previous week to January 6, unemployment claims increased by 7,000.

After staggering levels of unemployment initially caused by the outbreak of the novel coronavirus and the subsequent measures, the labor market has steadily picked up last year, showing a jobless rate of 3.

9% by December from a high of 14.8% in April of 2020.

The improvement was just below the 4% mark that the US Federal Reserve defines as "maximum employment." In terms of total job losses, the number stood at around 20 million at the height of the pandemic before falling to around 4 million now, according to officials.

The United States is experiencing one of the greatest transformations of its employment market as the pandemic measures upended labor supply and work trends, putting employees' demands above those of employers.

Related Topics

Job United States January April December 2020 Market From Million Jobs Employment Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Germany's Scholz Calls Western Security Talks With ..

Germany's Scholz Calls Western Security Talks With Russia Difficult But Necessar ..

2 minutes ago
 Chief Minister approves recruitment for 804 vacanc ..

Chief Minister approves recruitment for 804 vacancies in S&GAD Deptt

2 minutes ago
 Prime Minister to undertake 3-day visit to China f ..

Prime Minister to undertake 3-day visit to China from Feb 3

2 minutes ago
 NASA Says 2021 Tied as Sixth-Warmest Year on Recor ..

NASA Says 2021 Tied as Sixth-Warmest Year on Record

2 minutes ago
 Passenger Flights From Almaty Airport Resume - Rus ..

Passenger Flights From Almaty Airport Resume - Russian Foreign Ministry

6 minutes ago
 Biden Admin. Makes Little Progress in Advancing Ra ..

Biden Admin. Makes Little Progress in Advancing Racial, Gender Equity in US - Re ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.