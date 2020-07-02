(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd July, 2020) The US economy has lost some of its upward momentum from May that led to a surprise rebound in jobs growth despite the coronavirus pandemic, the Federal Reserve said in minutes of its June meeting released Wednesday that expressed worries that unemployment could rise again.

"Many participants noted that, since the Committee's previous meeting, the economy appeared to have lost some momentum and pointed to a number of factors supporting that view including recent weak indicators for business confidence, business spending and manufacturing activity; trade developments; and signs of slowing global economic growth," the Fed said in the minutes of the meeting held by its Federal Open Market Committee.

As such the labor market which posted a surprise gain of 2.5 million jobs in May could come under pressure again, the Fed cautioned in the minutes.

"Many participants noted that they viewed the risks to their growth and inflation projections, such as those emanating from greater uncertainty about trade, as shifting notably over recent weeks and that risks were now weighted to the downside. Moreover, the staff also judged that the risks to the forecast for real GDP growth had tilted to the downside, with a skew to the upside for the unemployment rate," the document said.

The Fed minutes came a day before the June jobs report due from the Labor Department. Economists expect the report on US non-farm payrolls to show a gain of 3 million jobs as more businesses across America reopened from lockdowns forced by the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Separately, private US payrolls surveyor ADP said on Wednesday that it noted a gain of 2.37 million jobs for June, versus a forecast growth of 3 million jobs.