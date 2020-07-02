UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Unemployment Could Rise From Loss Of May's Upward Momentum - Fed Meeting Minutes

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Thu 02nd July 2020 | 12:30 AM

US Unemployment Could Rise From Loss of May's Upward Momentum - Fed Meeting Minutes

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd July, 2020) The US economy has lost some of its upward momentum from May that led to a surprise rebound in jobs growth despite the coronavirus pandemic, the Federal Reserve said in minutes of its June meeting released Wednesday that expressed worries that unemployment could rise again.

"Many participants noted that, since the Committee's previous meeting, the economy appeared to have lost some momentum and pointed to a number of factors supporting that view including recent weak indicators for business confidence, business spending and manufacturing activity; trade developments; and signs of slowing global economic growth," the Fed said in the minutes of the meeting held by its Federal Open Market Committee.

As such the labor market which posted a surprise gain of 2.5 million jobs in May could come under pressure again, the Fed cautioned in the minutes.

"Many participants noted that they viewed the risks to their growth and inflation projections, such as those emanating from greater uncertainty about trade, as shifting notably over recent weeks and that risks were now weighted to the downside. Moreover, the staff also judged that the risks to the forecast for real GDP growth had tilted to the downside, with a skew to the upside for the unemployment rate," the document said.

The Fed minutes came a day before the June jobs report due from the Labor Department. Economists expect the report on US non-farm payrolls to show a gain of 3 million jobs as more businesses across America reopened from lockdowns forced by the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Separately, private US payrolls surveyor ADP said on Wednesday that it noted a gain of  2.37 million jobs for June, versus a forecast growth of 3 million jobs.

Related Topics

Business May June Market From Million Jobs Coronavirus

Recent Stories

SEHA opens National Screening Centres on Fridays a ..

51 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, President of Costa Rica review ..

51 minutes ago

Etihad Airways supports UAEâ€™s humanitarian aid m ..

51 minutes ago

Hope Probe a source of pride in countryâ€™s histor ..

51 minutes ago

Al Owais: Relationship between the government and ..

2 hours ago

DoH employs mathematical model to address foreseea ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.