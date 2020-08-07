UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Unemployment Could Slip To Single-Digits As Jobs Growth Continues - Kudlow

Umer Jamshaid 31 minutes ago Fri 07th August 2020 | 10:00 PM

US Unemployment Could Slip to Single-Digits as Jobs Growth Continues - Kudlow

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th August, 2020) US unemployment could reach single-digits again as a third straight month of jobs growth in July signals an economy that's self-sustaining despite the new wave of COVID-19 infections in the country, White House Economic Adviser Larry Kudlow said on Friday.

"You're going to see single digit unemployment rates, but we're not going to get back to where we were at the peak in February, I grant you that," Kudlow told FOX news, referring to the  jobless rate that stood at a near 50-year low of 3.6 percent then. "But the idea that we're going to get down to, you know, below 10 or 9 or 8 percent [is possible]."

Kudlow's comments came after the Labor Department said the United States added 1.8 million jobs in July, slowing from June's 4.8-million jobs gain, as a new wave of COVID-19 infections hampered the labor market recovery from the pandemic. The unemployment rate, meanwhile, fell to 10.2 percent from a previous 11.1.

Kudlow said the July numbers were proof that unemployment did not explode in the summer and worsen ahead of November elections where President Donald Trump will be seeking a new term of office.

To boost his reelection prospects, Trump needs as many Americans working as possible to revive the economy from a record decline of nearly 33 percent in the second quarter.

The president's Republican party and its Democratic rival have been deadlocked in Congress over the past week on whether to extend a $600 weekly benefit to jobless Americans that expired last week.  Trump wants the weekly benefit cut to $200, saying the earlier payout was so "generous" that it discouraged many from returning to work, even with businesses having reopened from lockdowns forced by the pandemic.

The president on Thursday said he has instructed his staff to draft an Executive Order on unemployment benefits and other aid for jobless Americans that he was expected to sign should the impasse continue.

Kudlow labeled the continued recovery in employment, albeit at a slower rate, a "self sustaining recovery" that will likely bring "a big change in attitude" among Americans, despite the new wave of coronavirus infections in the country.

Nearly 4.9 million Americans have already been infected by the COVID-19 so far, with a death toll reaching above 160,000, according to Johns Hopkins University.  A model by the University of Washington has predicted 200,000 coronavirus deaths in the United States by Oct. 1, casting doubts on economic recovery.

Related Topics

Washington White House Trump United States February June July November Congress Market From Million Jobs Employment Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Kuwait reports 682 new COVID-19 cases

47 minutes ago

International community needs to step up, help Leb ..

1 hour ago

NDMA cleans up the Karachi's rainwater drains in f ..

31 minutes ago

Prime Minister launches Rs 5 trillion Ravi Urban D ..

31 minutes ago

Two officers transferred

31 minutes ago

Tiger force day to be celebrated on August 9

31 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.