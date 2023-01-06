US unemployment dips in December as job gains remain robust

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2023 ):US job gains exceeded expectations in December while the unemployment rate ticked down, a closely-watched government report said Friday, signaling resilience in the labor market despite efforts to cool the economy.

The jobs market has emerged as an area of concern as the Federal Reserve works to bring down decades-high inflation in the world's biggest economy.

While the central bank has raised interest rates multiple times, making borrowing more expensive, labor demand remains strong -- and officials worry that higher wages could feed into costs, supporting spending and keeping inflation high.

Last month, employers added 223,000 workers, down from the revised 256,000 figure in November but still higher than analysts expected, data from the Labor Department showed.

While unemployment is typically expected to edge up as interest rates rise, the jobless rate defied expectations as well, dipping to 3.5 percent.

But average hourly earnings for workers in the private sector edged up nine cents or 0.3 percent last month, to $32.82, the report said. This was slightly less than anticipated.

Overall, average hourly earnings have risen 4.6 percent in the past 12 months, the Labor Department said, as many companies experiencing labor shortages after disruption from the pandemic have been keen to find and hold on to workers.