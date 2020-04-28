US Unemployment in June to Be Between 16% - 20%, Levels Not Seen Since 1930s - Hassett

The unemployment rate in the United States for the month of June will likely be between 16 percent and 20 percent - levels not experienced since the 1930s, White House Senior Economic Adviser Kevin Hassett told reporters

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2020) The unemployment rate in the United States for the month of June will likely be between 16 percent and 20 percent - levels not experienced since the 1930s, White House Senior Economic Adviser Kevin Hassett told reporters.

"I think by June... we're looking at numbers between 16 percent and 20 percent.

The unemployment rate at that point will be something that's about as high as something that we haven't seen since the 1930s," Hassett said.

The White House Senior Economic Adviser remarked earlier that he thinks US GDP growth for the second quarter will be a big "negative number." However, Hassett said he does not see the United States going toward an economic depression, but a full recovery.

Hassett noted that President Donald Trump and his economic team have been fully briefed on the economic projections for the second quarter and beyond.