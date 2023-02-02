US Unemployment Insurance Lost $60Bln in Fraudulent Claims During COVID Pandemic - Report

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2023) A single US government unemployment relief program is now estimated to have paid out more than $60 billion in fraudulent claims during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Government Accountability Office (GAO) said in a report.

"The extent of fraud in COVID-relief programs is not yet known but our estimate suggests that one program, Unemployment Insurance, made over $60 billion in fraudulent payments," the report said on Wednesday.

GAO found that from March 2020 through January 13, 2023, at least 1,044 individuals pleaded guilty to or were convicted at trial of Federal charges of defrauding COVID-19 relief programs, the report said.

The Small business Administration (SBA)'s OIG (Office of Inspector General) "reported that its collaboration with SBA and the US Secret Service has resulted in the seizure of more than $1 billion stolen by fraudsters from the COVID-19 EIDL (Economic Injury Disaster Loan) program," the report added.

The Department of Labor OIG investigations and investigative assistance to state workforce agencies have resulted in Unemployment Insurance fraud monetary results, including forfeitures and restitution amounts, in excess of $905 million, according to the report.