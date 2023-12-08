Open Menu

US Unemployment Ticks Down As Hiring Accelerates

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 08, 2023 | 08:31 PM

US unemployment ticks down as hiring accelerates

The United States saw its jobless rate edge down in November while hiring rose more than expected, government data showed Friday, as policymakers mull the need for further efforts to cool the economy

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2023) The United States saw its jobless rate edge down in November while hiring rose more than expected, government data showed Friday, as policymakers mull the need for further efforts to cool the economy.

The world's biggest economy added 199,000 jobs, said the Department of Labor, as the jobless rate ticked down to 3.7 percent.

Meanwhile, wage growth heated up to 0.4 percent from the prior month but held steady from year-ago levels.

Although employment appears to be heating up, analysts noted ahead of the report that the underlying state of the labor market has been weakening.

The latest figures are closely watched by markets and the Federal Reserve as policymakers ponder how to handle interest rates in order to fight stubborn inflation.

The central bank is due to announce its next rate decision at the end of a policy meeting next week.

A tight labor market could be cause for concern to officials keen to see price increases slow.

Related Topics

World Bank Price United States November Market From Government Jobs Employment

Recent Stories

HESCO finds 283 connections stealing power in crac ..

HESCO finds 283 connections stealing power in crackdown

11 minutes ago
 LESCO chief reviews O&M (T&G) report on system upg ..

LESCO chief reviews O&M (T&G) report on system upgradation

16 minutes ago
 FDA to accelerate recovery drive

FDA to accelerate recovery drive

17 minutes ago
 CS reviews preparations for general elections

CS reviews preparations for general elections

17 minutes ago
 TV channels bound to establish bureau offices in p ..

TV channels bound to establish bureau offices in provincial capitals: Caretaker ..

17 minutes ago
 Saudi Arabia offers 700 scholarships to Pakistani ..

Saudi Arabia offers 700 scholarships to Pakistani students

17 minutes ago
Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zaheer Anwar Jappa ..

Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zaheer Anwar Jappa visits Ashraf Sugar Mills

32 minutes ago
 Dengue fever is curable: Dr.Ajaz Shaikh

Dengue fever is curable: Dr.Ajaz Shaikh

38 minutes ago
 Cold, dry weather likely in most parts of country: ..

Cold, dry weather likely in most parts of country: PMD

38 minutes ago
 Putin says he will run for re-election in 2024

Putin says he will run for re-election in 2024

38 minutes ago
 29 U19 women cricketers to undergo skills camp in ..

29 U19 women cricketers to undergo skills camp in Multan from Dec 10

40 minutes ago
 LESCO recovers over Rs 11.9m from 532 defaulters i ..

LESCO recovers over Rs 11.9m from 532 defaulters in 24 hours

40 minutes ago

More Stories From World