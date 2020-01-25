UrduPoint.com
US Unfreezes $60Mln in Afghan Aid Due to Progress on Corruption - State Dept. Official

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th January, 2020) The US government released $60 million in previously-frozen aid to Afghanistan because the Trump administration has seen progress in countering corruption, Deputy Assistant Secretary for South and Central Asia, Alice Wells, told reporters.

In September, the State Department said it froze $60 million in aid to Afghanistan - and canceled another $100 million - due to concerns over government corruption and lack of financial transparency. The announcement came about a week ahead of Afghanistan's September 28 presidential election.

"When Secretary [of State Mike] Pompeo outlined areas of shortcoming, it reflected our concern about what continues to be endemic corruption in Afghanistan.

I am pleased that in one area that the Secretary underscored, we did see progress by the Government of Afghanistan, and $60 million in assistance was able to move forward," Wells said on Friday.

Wells confirmed that the funding was put on hold due to concerns over the Afghan government's transparency in accounting and managing finances.

The senior diplomat was briefing reporters on her recent visit to the region which included stops in Pakistan, India, and Sri Lanka.

