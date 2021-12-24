US' Unfriendly Policy On Russia Creates Toxic Atmosphere - Russian Foreign Minister
Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 24th December 2021 | 10:20 AM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th December, 2021) The unfriendly policy on Russia pursued by the United States creates a toxic atmosphere and prevents the establishment of calm communication between the countries, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told Bosnia and Herzegovina's Oslobodenje newspaper.
"Speaking about the Russian-US relations, I would like to note the following.
An unhealthy situation has developed in interaction with Washington. A lot of 'irritants' have accumulated. The Americans are following an openly unfriendly line: they are imposing sanctions, making unsubstantiated accusations against us, taking other hostile steps," Lavrov said.
"All this creates a toxic atmosphere, prevents the establishment of calm professional communication," the diplomat added.