UrduPoint.com

US' Unfriendly Policy On Russia Creates Toxic Atmosphere - Russian Foreign Minister

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 24th December 2021 | 10:20 AM

US' Unfriendly Policy on Russia Creates Toxic Atmosphere - Russian Foreign Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th December, 2021) The unfriendly policy on Russia pursued by the United States creates a toxic atmosphere and prevents the establishment of calm communication between the countries, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told Bosnia and Herzegovina's Oslobodenje newspaper.

"Speaking about the Russian-US relations, I would like to note the following.

An unhealthy situation has developed in interaction with Washington. A lot of 'irritants' have accumulated. The Americans are following an openly unfriendly line: they are imposing sanctions, making unsubstantiated accusations against us, taking other hostile steps," Lavrov said.

"All this creates a toxic atmosphere, prevents the establishment of calm professional communication," the diplomat added.

Related Topics

Russia Washington Bosnia And Herzegovina United States All

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 December 2021

57 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 24th December 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 24th December 2021

2 hours ago
 France&#039;s COVID-19 cases reach national record ..

France&#039;s COVID-19 cases reach national record while deaths also rise

8 hours ago
 Global Halal Brazil Forum attracted 3,000 particip ..

Global Halal Brazil Forum attracted 3,000 participants

9 hours ago
 Iran Plans to Establish Organization for Refugees ..

Iran Plans to Establish Organization for Refugees - State Media

10 hours ago
 US, UK Top Diplomats Discuss Response to 'Russian ..

US, UK Top Diplomats Discuss Response to 'Russian Aggression' Toward Ukraine - S ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.