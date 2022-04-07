UrduPoint.com

US Unilaterally Closed Channel Of Communication With Russia On Cybersecurity - Moscow

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 07, 2022 | 08:07 PM

The United States unilaterally closed the channel of communication with Russia on cybersecurity issues, Russian Security Council Deputy Secretary Oleg Khramov said in an interview with Rossiyskaya Gazeta

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2022) The United States unilaterally closed the channel of communication with Russia on cybersecurity issues, Russian Security Council Deputy Secretary Oleg Khramov said in an interview with Rossiyskaya Gazeta.

After the suppression of the activities of the REvil hacker group in February, proposals were sent to the White House to start developing joint measures to protect the critical infrastructure of both countries from destructive impacts, Khramov said.

He noted that before that, as part of the work of the Kremlin-White House joint group under the auspices of the Russian Security Council and the US National Security Council, "the parties exchanged lists of objects of critical information infrastructure of both countries."

"However, the White House has now notified us that it was unilaterally withdrawing from the negotiation process and closing the communication channel," Khramov, who is the team leader on the Russian side, said.

