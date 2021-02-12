US, United Arab Emirates Hold Joint Desert Combat Exercise - Central Command

The US military has conducted its first joint land combat exercise with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Central Command (CENTCOM) announced in a news report on Friday

"Soldiers from the US Task Force Spartan and the UAE Land Forces gathered from January 24 to February 6, 2021, at Al Hamra Training Center in the United Arab Emirates for Iron Union 14, the first bi-lateral training exercise between the forces since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic," the report stated.

CENTCOM said the exercise was designed to strengthen military-to-military relationships and allowed the forces deployed to train how they might address regional security challenges.

"The UAE is a significant partner for the US.within the region, and exercises such as 'Iron Union' demonstrate a commitment by all participating nations to promote regional stability," the report said.

The exercises provided an opportunity for both countries to build tactical proficiency in critical mission areas, gain an understanding of each other's forces, and support long-term regional stability, the report added.