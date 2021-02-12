UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US, United Arab Emirates Hold Joint Desert Combat Exercise - Central Command

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Fri 12th February 2021 | 10:45 PM

US, United Arab Emirates Hold Joint Desert Combat Exercise - Central Command

The US military has conducted its first joint land combat exercise with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Central Command (CENTCOM) announced in a news report on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2021) The US military has conducted its first joint land combat exercise with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Central Command (CENTCOM) announced in a news report on Friday.

"Soldiers from the US Task Force Spartan and the UAE Land Forces gathered from January 24 to February 6, 2021, at Al Hamra Training Center in the United Arab Emirates for Iron Union 14, the first bi-lateral training exercise between the forces since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic," the report stated.

CENTCOM said the exercise was designed to strengthen military-to-military relationships and allowed the forces deployed to train how they might address regional security challenges.

"The UAE is a significant partner for the US.within the region, and exercises such as 'Iron Union' demonstrate a commitment by all participating nations to promote regional stability," the report said.

The exercises provided an opportunity for both countries to build tactical proficiency in critical mission areas, gain an understanding of each other's forces, and support long-term regional stability, the report added.

Related Topics

UAE United Arab Emirates January February All From

Recent Stories

OSCE Media Freedom Office States Need for Pluralis ..

14 minutes ago

US Treasury Chief Vows Multilateral Engagement Wit ..

5 minutes ago

Canada Records 651 Cases of Coronavirus Vaccine Ad ..

14 minutes ago

Two sports establishments closed, seven fined for ..

1 hour ago

Canadian Provinces Report Upwards of 450 Cases of ..

59 minutes ago

EU Sanctions Proposals Must Have Clear Legal Basis ..

59 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.