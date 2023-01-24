US United With Allies in Need to Confront Iran for Destabilizing Activities - State Dept.

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th January, 2023) The United States is united with its allies in the need to confront Iran for its destabilizing activities, State Department spokesperson Ned price said at a briefing.

The US Department of the Treasury on Monday imposed new sanctions on Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Cooperative Foundation and ten senior security officials.

"Today, we are united with our allies and partners in the need to confront Iran's leadership for its human rights abuses and destabilizing activities, which should alarm the entire world," Price said.