US Unites 100th Illegal Immigrant Family Separated By Trump Administration - DHS Chief

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Fri 24th December 2021 | 05:30 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th December, 2021) The Biden administration this week reunited the one hundredth immigrant family that was separated by US border authorities when caught entering the United States under the so-called zero-tolerance policy implemented by the previous Trump administration, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said.

"This week our Family Reunification Task Force reunified the 100th family separated under the prior administration's cruel policy," Mayorkas wrote via Twitter on Thursday.

The Biden administration is currently working to reunite an additional 345 migrant families, Mayorkas added.

Mayorkas said the separated migrant families will be granted humanitarian parole to allow them to live and work in the United States.

The policy originated during the Obama administration, when Biden served as vice president, and was continued by the Trump administration.

