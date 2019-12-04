UrduPoint.com
US University On Brief Lock Down After Active Shooter Situation - School Statement

US University on Brief Lock Down After Active Shooter Situation - School Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th December, 2019) Jackson State University in the US state of Mississippi was briefly on lockdown due to an active shooter situation on campus, the school said in a series of statements posted to Twitter on Wednesday.

"The JSU campus lock down has been lifted," the school said via Twitter. "The campus community is no longer under threat of an active shooter."

Earlier, the school said there was an active shooter on campus and urged the entire university community to seek shelter until the situation was resolved.

