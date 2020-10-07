UrduPoint.com
Wed 07th October 2020

US Unlikely to Have Vaccine Before Election Due to New Regulations - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th October, 2020) The US food and Drug Administration has decided on a two month waiting period before approving its new COVID-19 vaccine, The New York Times reported.

The FDA has issued stronger guidelines for the introduction into general use of any vaccine to prevent COVID-19, an action the Trump administration had previously prevented, the report said on Tuesday.

The FDA's action reduces to virtually zero any possibility that a new vaccine can be introduced before the presidential and national elections on November 3, the newspaper said.

President Donald Trump after being in the hospital for three days getting treated for COVID-19, in a message a Monday promised that the US would have a vaccine "momentarily."

