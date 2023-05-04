UrduPoint.com

US Unlikely To Prevent Russia, China From Getting Closer In Coming Years - Haines

Sumaira FH Published May 04, 2023 | 09:25 PM

The United States is unlikely to prevent Russia and China from continuing to get closer in the years to come, US National Intelligence Director Avril Haines said on Thursday

"I think that it is unlikely that we will take them really off the trajectory of continuing to get closer in the coming years," Haines told a Senate hearing.

Haines nonetheless noted that although Russian-Chinese cooperation has increased since the onset of the special military operation in Ukraine, a NATO-style alliance between the two is unlikely.

