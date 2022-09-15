US Unlikely to Provide Long-Range Army Tactical Missiles Systems to Ukraine - Reports

The United States is unlikely to provide long-range Army Tactical Missile Systems, also known as ATACMS to Ukraine, CNN reported on Thursday, citing officials

The Biden administration believes that supplying Ukraine with such systems could be too escalatory, as they could be used to strike Russian territory.

The weapons might be eventually provided to Ukraine, but such a decision is likely far in the future, the sources said.