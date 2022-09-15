UrduPoint.com

US Unlikely To Provide Long-Range Army Tactical Missiles Systems To Ukraine - Reports

Sumaira FH Published September 15, 2022 | 07:12 PM

US Unlikely to Provide Long-Range Army Tactical Missiles Systems to Ukraine - Reports

The United States is unlikely to provide long-range Army Tactical Missile Systems, also known as ATACMS to Ukraine, CNN reported on Thursday, citing officials

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2022) The United States is unlikely to provide long-range Army Tactical Missile Systems, also known as ATACMS to Ukraine, CNN reported on Thursday, citing officials.

The Biden administration believes that supplying Ukraine with such systems could be too escalatory, as they could be used to strike Russian territory.

The weapons might be eventually provided to Ukraine, but such a decision is likely far in the future, the sources said.

Related Topics

Army Ukraine Russia United States

Recent Stories

Girls Netball Cup from October 11

Girls Netball Cup from October 11

34 seconds ago
 Pakistan's top corporate golfers to compete at Wor ..

Pakistan's top corporate golfers to compete at World Final in Spain

35 seconds ago
 Putin Proposes to Extend Russia-China-Mongolia Eco ..

Putin Proposes to Extend Russia-China-Mongolia Economic Corridor Program for 5 Y ..

36 seconds ago
 Lavrov to Hold Closed Meeting With Foreign Envoys ..

Lavrov to Hold Closed Meeting With Foreign Envoys in Moscow on September 19 - Mi ..

38 seconds ago
 Rs 10,000 each distributed among 400 coolies

Rs 10,000 each distributed among 400 coolies

3 minutes ago
 Motorway police personnel badly injured over stopp ..

Motorway police personnel badly injured over stopping car on traffic violation

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.