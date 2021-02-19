UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Unlikely To Target German Companies With Sanctions Over Nord Stream 2 - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 19th February 2021 | 10:10 AM

US Unlikely to Target German Companies With Sanctions Over Nord Stream 2 - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th February, 2021) The United States is not going to include German companies in the list of entities sanctioned over the construction of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, media reported on Friday.

The administration of new US President Joe Biden may submit a report on the issue to Congress on Friday, the Bloomberg news agency reported citing its sources. The proposed sanctions list is expected to include only a small number of Russia-linked entities.

According to Bloomberg, Biden's administration is trying to stop the project without entering a confrontation with Germany, which is a close US ally in Europe.

Nord Stream 2, a planned 745-mile-long twin pipeline that will carry nearly 2 trillion cubic feet of gas annually from Russia to Germany, is subject to US pressure, as Washington is viewing it as a threat to the energy security of Europe and Ukraine. The recent sentence for Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny is also sparking rumors about possible sanctions that will target the project.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Europe Washington German Germany Nord United States May Congress Gas Media From Opposition

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

48 minutes ago

Umm Al Qaiwain Police dismiss &#039;murder video&# ..

9 hours ago

Islamic economy shaping future of global trade, pa ..

10 hours ago

EU Launches HERA Incubator Bloc But Still Struggle ..

10 hours ago

Should Spotify payments go to artists you actually ..

10 hours ago

Italy's 'Super Mario' Draghi seeks final OK to lea ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.