US Unlikely to Target German Companies With Sanctions Over Nord Stream 2 - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th February, 2021) The United States is not going to include German companies in the list of entities sanctioned over the construction of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, media reported on Friday.

The administration of new US President Joe Biden may submit a report on the issue to Congress on Friday, the Bloomberg news agency reported citing its sources. The proposed sanctions list is expected to include only a small number of Russia-linked entities.

According to Bloomberg, Biden's administration is trying to stop the project without entering a confrontation with Germany, which is a close US ally in Europe.

Nord Stream 2, a planned 745-mile-long twin pipeline that will carry nearly 2 trillion cubic feet of gas annually from Russia to Germany, is subject to US pressure, as Washington is viewing it as a threat to the energy security of Europe and Ukraine. The recent sentence for Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny is also sparking rumors about possible sanctions that will target the project.