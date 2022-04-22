UrduPoint.com

US Unseals Charges Against Ex-Honduran President For Engaging In Drug Trafficking - DEA

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 22, 2022 | 03:30 AM

US Unseals Charges Against Ex-Honduran President for Engaging in Drug Trafficking - DEA

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2022) The US Department of Justice unsealed charges against former Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez alleging that he engaged in drug trafficking to finance his political rise in Honduras, Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) chief Anne Milgram said.

"Today, the Department of Justice has unsealed charges against Juan Orlando Hernandez, the former president of Honduras, for drug trafficking and weapons possession," Milgram said during a press conference on Thursday.

Milgram said the indictment alleges Hernandez used government resources to further his drug trafficking activities and he covered up Honduran drug trafficking schemes. Hernandez allegedly accepted a $1 million bribe from the former leader of Mexico's Sinaloa Cartel, Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman, Milgram added.

Related Topics

Orlando Mexico Honduras From Government Million

Recent Stories

Biden to Welcome Greek Prime Minister for Visit on ..

Biden to Welcome Greek Prime Minister for Visit on May 16 - White House

3 hours ago
 Six dead in Russian military research institute fi ..

Six dead in Russian military research institute fire

3 hours ago
 Imran is continuously speaking lies before people: ..

Imran is continuously speaking lies before people: Rana Sanaullah

3 hours ago
 US State Dept. Spokesperson Ned Price Says It's 'G ..

US State Dept. Spokesperson Ned Price Says It's 'Great Honor' to Be Sanctioned b ..

3 hours ago
 Russian Military 'Conclusively, Irrevocably' Captu ..

Russian Military 'Conclusively, Irrevocably' Captured Mariupol - Kadyrov

3 hours ago
 Indian troops martyr three Kashmiri youth in Baram ..

Indian troops martyr three Kashmiri youth in Baramulla

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.