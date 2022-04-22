US Unseals Charges Against Ex-Honduran President for Engaging in Drug Trafficking - DEA

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2022) The US Department of Justice unsealed charges against former Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez alleging that he engaged in drug trafficking to finance his political rise in Honduras, Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) chief Anne Milgram said.

"Today, the Department of Justice has unsealed charges against Juan Orlando Hernandez, the former president of Honduras, for drug trafficking and weapons possession," Milgram said during a press conference on Thursday.

Milgram said the indictment alleges Hernandez used government resources to further his drug trafficking activities and he covered up Honduran drug trafficking schemes. Hernandez allegedly accepted a $1 million bribe from the former leader of Mexico's Sinaloa Cartel, Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman, Milgram added.