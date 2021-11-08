US Unseals Charges Against Polyanin, Says Russian Citizen Got $13Mln Through REvil Hacks

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th November, 2021) US Attorney General Merrick Garland announced on Monday the unsealing of an indictment against Russian citizen Yevgeniy Polyanin, charging him for allegedly obtaining $13 million through REvil cyber attacks against companies and other entities throughout the United States.

"Polyanin, who we also charged by indictment, is alleged to have conducted approximately 3,000 ransomware attacks," Garland said during a press briefing. "Polyanin's ransomware attacks affected numerous companies and entities across the United States, including law enforcement agencies and municipalities throughout the state of Texas.

Polyanin ultimately extorted approximately 13 million Dollars from his victims."

Garland explained that the indictment against Polyanin has been unsealed, charging him with conspiring to commit intentional damage to protected computers and to extort in relation to that damage, causing intentional damage to protected computers and conspiring to commit money laundering.