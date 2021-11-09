UrduPoint.com

US Unseals Charges Against Polyanin, Says Russian Citizen Got $13Mln Through REvil Hacks

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2021) US Attorney General Merrick Garland announced on Monday the unsealing of an indictment against Russian citizen Yevgeniy Polyanin, charging him for allegedly obtaining $13 million through REvil cyber attacks against companies and other entities throughout the United States.

"Polyanin, who we also charged by indictment, is alleged to have conducted approximately 3,000 ransomware attacks," Garland said during a press briefing. "Polyanin's ransomware attacks affected numerous companies and entities across the United States, including law enforcement agencies and municipalities throughout the state of Texas. Polyanin ultimately extorted approximately 13 million Dollars from his victims."

Garland explained that the indictment against the 28-year-old Polyanin has been unsealed, charging him with conspiring to commit intentional damage to protected computers and to extort in relation to that damage, causing intentional damage to protected computers and conspiring to commit money laundering.

Garland also announced the unsealing of charges against Ukrainian citizen Yaroslav Vasinskyi, 22, for allegedly conducting ransomware attacks against multiple victims in the United States, including the July 2021 attack against the information technology software company Kaseya. He faces charges including conspiracy to commit money laundering and conspiracy to commit computer fraud.

Vasinskyi and Polyanin, if convicted of all counts, face 115 and 145 years in prison, respectively, according to the Justice Department.

Vasinskyi is currently held in Poland awaiting extradition to the United States is approved by the Polish authorities. The US government is seeking to arrest Polyanin and is offering up to $10 million for information leading to the identification or location of any REvil leaders.

