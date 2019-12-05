UrduPoint.com
US Unseals Charges Against Russia Residents Allegedly Involved In Malware Case - Document

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th December, 2019) The United States on Thursday unsealed a criminal indictment against two residents of Russia who were allegedly involved in a malware scheme, court records showed.

The indictment, filed in November in the US District Court for the District of Western Pennsylvania and unsealed on Thursday, alleges that Maksim Yakubets and Igor Turashev conspired with a group of cyber criminals to run a phishing scheme utilizing Bugat malware that stole banking information.

