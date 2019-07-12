US Unseals Indictment of 2 Brothers for Supporting Islamic State - Justice Department

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2019) Two brothers in the US state of Indiana have been indicted for attempting to provide firearms to the Islamic State terror group (banned in Russia), the Department of Justice said in a press release.

"A Federal grand jury has charged brothers Moyad Dannon, 21, and Mahde Dannon, 20, both of Fishers, Indiana, with multiple firearms charges and one count of attempting to provide material support and resources, including firearms, to the Islamic State of Iraq and al-Sham," the release said on Thursday.

The defendants have been in federal custody since their arrest on May 15, according to the release.