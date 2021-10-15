US Unveils $20Mln in Extra Aid to Support Migrants, Refugees in Central America, Mexico

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The United States will allocate over $20 million in additional humanitarian aid to support urgent needs of 700,000 migrants and refugees in Central America and Mexico, State Department spokesperson Ned Price announced on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th October, 2021) The United States will allocate over $20 million in additional humanitarian aid to support urgent needs of 700,000 migrants and refugees in Central America and Mexico, State Department spokesperson Ned price announced on Friday.

"The United States, through the Department of State's Bureau of Population, Refugees, and Migration (PRM), is providing more than $20 million in additional assistance to help meet urgent humanitarian needs for the nearly 700,000 asylum seekers, refugees, and vulnerable migrants in Central America and Mexico," Price said in a press release.