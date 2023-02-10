US Unveils $2Bln Loan to Accelerate Battery Materials Production - Energy Dept.

UrduPoint.com

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2023) The US announced a $2 billion loan to boost production of electric vehicle (EV) battery components, the Energy Department said in a statement.

The move comes amid Biden administration efforts to reduce reliance on foreign sources like China for critical materials and capabilities indispensable to EV production.

"The US Department of Energy's (DOE) Loan Programs Office (LPO) today announced a conditional loan commitment of $2 billion to Redwood Materials for the construction and expansion of a battery materials campus in McCarran, Nevada that will support the growing electric vehicle (EV) market in America," the release said on Thursday.

The plant, the release added, will be the first facility in the United States with a "fully closed-loop" lithium-ion battery manufacturing process.

The plant will recycle end-of-life battery and production scrap and remanufacture that feedstock into critical materials, the Energy Department said.

This US wants zero-emission vehicles to make up half of those sold by 2030, including battery electric, plug-in hybrid electric, or fuel cell electric vehicles, the release said.

China currently dominates production of EVs and EV materials. China made about 75 percent of the world's lithium-ion batteries in 2021 versus 7% in the US, according to the IEA.

