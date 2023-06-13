UrduPoint.com

US Unveils $325mln Security Aid Package For Ukraine - Blinken

Muhammad Irfan Published June 13, 2023 | 09:34 PM

US Unveils $325mln Security Aid Package for Ukraine - Blinken

The United States is to send an additional package of security aid to Ukraine worth $325 million, including air defense systems, HIMARS ammunition, and armored vehicles following the beginning of the Ukrainian counteroffensive, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th June, 2023) The United States is to send an additional package of security aid to Ukraine worth $325 million, including air defense systems, HIMARS ammunition, and armored vehicles following the beginning of the Ukrainian counteroffensive, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Tuesday.

"I am authorizing our 40th drawdown for Ukraine, which will provide $325 million worth of U.S. arms and equipment.� This security assistance package includes critical air defense capabilities, additional munitions for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems, artillery rounds, anti-tank weapons, armored vehicles, and other equipment essential to strengthening Ukraine's forces on the battlefield," Blinken said in a statement.

CNN reported on Monday that Ukraine has lost at least 16 US-supplied Bradley infantry armored vehicles in the first days of Kiev's counteroffensive in southern Ukraine which represents nearly 15% of the 109 vehicles supplied by Washington.

Related Topics

Ukraine Washington Vehicles Kiev United States Million

Recent Stories

Smoke Alarm Grounds Kazakhstan-Bound Jet in Russia ..

Smoke Alarm Grounds Kazakhstan-Bound Jet in Russia - Air Carrier

1 minute ago
 LHC suspends sessions court order about Parvez El ..

LHC suspends sessions court order about Parvez Elahi's physical remand

1 minute ago
 Covid-19 inquiry told Brexit hit UK's pandemic pre ..

Covid-19 inquiry told Brexit hit UK's pandemic preparations

2 minutes ago
 University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) Student ..

University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) Students Council takes oath

2 minutes ago
 Imran confesses his assassination plot allegation ..

Imran confesses his assassination plot allegation was baseless, unfounded: Rana ..

2 minutes ago
 Contingents of Pak Army sent to Coastal areas for ..

Contingents of Pak Army sent to Coastal areas for assisting relief activities: N ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.