US Unveils $325mln Security Aid Package for Ukraine - Blinken

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th June, 2023) The United States is to send an additional package of security aid to Ukraine worth $325 million, including air defense systems, HIMARS ammunition, and armored vehicles following the beginning of the Ukrainian counteroffensive, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Tuesday.

"I am authorizing our 40th drawdown for Ukraine, which will provide $325 million worth of U.S. arms and equipment.� This security assistance package includes critical air defense capabilities, additional munitions for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems, artillery rounds, anti-tank weapons, armored vehicles, and other equipment essential to strengthening Ukraine's forces on the battlefield," Blinken said in a statement.

CNN reported on Monday that Ukraine has lost at least 16 US-supplied Bradley infantry armored vehicles in the first days of Kiev's counteroffensive in southern Ukraine which represents nearly 15% of the 109 vehicles supplied by Washington.