US Unveils 39 New Syria Sanctions Designations, Targets Bashar Assad - Pompeo

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2020) The United States imposed sanctions on Syrian President Bashar Assad and his wife Asma Assad as it announced 39 new Syria designations under the Caesar Act, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a statement on Wednesday.

"Today, the Treasury Department and State Department are releasing 39 designations under the Caesar Act and Executive Order 13894 as the beginning of what will be a sustained campaign of economic and political pressure to deny the Assad regime revenue and support it uses to wage war and commit mass atrocities against the Syrian people," Pompeo said. "We are designating the architect of this suffering Bashar Al-Assad and his wife Asma al-Assad."