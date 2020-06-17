UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Unveils 39 New Syria Sanctions Designations, Targets Bashar Assad - Pompeo

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 17th June 2020 | 07:16 PM

US Unveils 39 New Syria Sanctions Designations, Targets Bashar Assad - Pompeo

The United States imposed sanctions on Syrian President Bashar Assad and his wife Asma Assad as it announced 39 new Syria designations under the Caesar Act, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a statement on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2020) The United States imposed sanctions on Syrian President Bashar Assad and his wife Asma Assad as it announced 39 new Syria designations under the Caesar Act, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a statement on Wednesday.

"Today, the Treasury Department and State Department are releasing 39 designations under the Caesar Act and Executive Order 13894 as the beginning of what will be a sustained campaign of economic and political pressure to deny the Assad regime revenue and support it uses to wage war and commit mass atrocities against the Syrian people," Pompeo said. "We are designating the architect of this suffering Bashar Al-Assad and his wife Asma al-Assad."

Related Topics

Syria Wife United States Mike Pompeo

Recent Stories

ADDA, Intel to support digital transformation effo ..

1 hour ago

Two Expelled Czech Citizens Have Already Left Russ ..

1 minute ago

India must not misjudge current border situation, ..

1 minute ago

Sindh Govt earmarks Rs 20.1 billion in ADP 2020-21 ..

1 minute ago

Uzbekistan to open 10 airports for foreign airline ..

2 minutes ago

Shahbaz Gill visits Mehfooz Mianwali Project:

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.