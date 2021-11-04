UrduPoint.com

US Unveils 7 Question App To Tell Users When To Test For COVID-19 - Health Dept.

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 04th November 2021 | 02:10 AM

US Unveils 7 Question App to Tell Users When to Test for COVID-19 - Health Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2021) A series of questions on topics such as vaccination status, mask wearing habits and attendance at social gatherings form the basis of a new app intended to tell users if and when they should be tested for COVID-19, the National Institutes of Health (NIH) said.

"By responding to just a few prompts, the new individual impact calculator indicates whether a person should get a test - now or soon," NIH said in a press release on Wednesday.

The app requires users to answer seven questions, beginning with the state and county where they live, followed by vaccination status, facemask use, most recent test, the average number of people in close contact with on a daily basis and social event attendance, the press release said.

A test by one fully vaccinated user in a high-transmission area, who has never been tested, has sloppy facemask habits and regularly interacts with others without social distancing offered advice to "consider getting tested today."

The test concluded with a warning that the user has high risk of either having COVID-19 or contracting the disease in the future and a low risk of spreading the coronavirus to others.

Related Topics

Event Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Florence's Uffizi gallery highlights plight of aci ..

Florence's Uffizi gallery highlights plight of acid victims

1 hour ago
 India v Afghanistan T20 World Cup scoreboard

India v Afghanistan T20 World Cup scoreboard

2 hours ago
 Greenpeace Slams Canberra for Using 'Bullying Tact ..

Greenpeace Slams Canberra for Using 'Bullying Tactics' to Obstruct Climate Regio ..

2 hours ago
 Car Bombing Kills 2, Injures 5 in Eastern Afghanis ..

Car Bombing Kills 2, Injures 5 in Eastern Afghanistan - Source

2 hours ago
 CM GB directs officials to utilize alternative ene ..

CM GB directs officials to utilize alternative energy sources to minimize loadsh ..

2 hours ago
 King, Queen of the Netherlands visit high tech str ..

King, Queen of the Netherlands visit high tech strawberry farm in Al Ain

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.