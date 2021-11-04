US Unveils 7 Question App to Tell Users When to Test for COVID-19 - Health Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2021) A series of questions on topics such as vaccination status, mask wearing habits and attendance at social gatherings form the basis of a new app intended to tell users if and when they should be tested for COVID-19, the National Institutes of Health (NIH) said.

"By responding to just a few prompts, the new individual impact calculator indicates whether a person should get a test - now or soon," NIH said in a press release on Wednesday.

The app requires users to answer seven questions, beginning with the state and county where they live, followed by vaccination status, facemask use, most recent test, the average number of people in close contact with on a daily basis and social event attendance, the press release said.

A test by one fully vaccinated user in a high-transmission area, who has never been tested, has sloppy facemask habits and regularly interacts with others without social distancing offered advice to "consider getting tested today."

The test concluded with a warning that the user has high risk of either having COVID-19 or contracting the disease in the future and a low risk of spreading the coronavirus to others.