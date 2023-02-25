US Unveils Charges Against 2 Lebanese Nationals for Plot to Fund Hezbollah - Justice Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th February, 2023) The US government has revealed details of a three-count indictment charging two Lebanese nationals with conspiring to fund Hezbollah, which is a US government-designated global terrorist organization, with hundreds of thousands of dollars, the Justice Department said.

"A three-count indictment was unsealed ...in United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York charging Mohammad Ibrahim Bazzi, a Lebanese and Belgian citizen, and Talal Chahine, a Lebanese citizen, with conspiracy to conduct and cause United States persons to conduct unlawful transactions with a Specially Designated Global Terrorist," the Justice Department said in a press release on Friday.

Bazzi and Chahine tried to conduct unlawful transactions with Hezbollah, which is a Specially Designated Global Terrorist and carry out a money laundering conspiracy, the release said.

The indictment was returned under seal by a Federal grand jury sitting in Brooklyn, New York, on January 27, 2023, the release also said.

"As alleged, Mohammad Bazzi thought that he could secretly move hundreds of thousands of Dollars from the United States to Lebanon without detection by law enforcement. Today's arrest proves that Bazzi was wrong," the release added.

In May 2018, the US Treasury Department designated Bazzi as a global terrorist for assisting in, sponsoring and providing financial, material and technological support and financial services to Hezbollah.

The US government claims that Hezbollah has since the 1980s engaged in numerous terrorist activities, including attacks against US military members, according to the release.