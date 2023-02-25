UrduPoint.com

US Unveils Charges Against 2 Lebanese Nationals For Plot To Fund Hezbollah - Justice Dept.

Sumaira FH Published February 25, 2023 | 04:40 AM

US Unveils Charges Against 2 Lebanese Nationals for Plot to Fund Hezbollah - Justice Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th February, 2023) The US government has revealed details of a three-count indictment charging two Lebanese nationals with conspiring to fund Hezbollah, which is a US government-designated global terrorist organization, with hundreds of thousands of dollars, the Justice Department said.

"A three-count indictment was unsealed ...in United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York charging Mohammad Ibrahim Bazzi, a Lebanese and Belgian citizen, and Talal Chahine, a Lebanese citizen, with conspiracy to conduct and cause United States persons to conduct unlawful transactions with a Specially Designated Global Terrorist," the Justice Department said in a press release on Friday.

Bazzi and Chahine tried to conduct unlawful transactions with Hezbollah, which is a Specially Designated Global Terrorist and carry out a money laundering conspiracy, the release said.

The indictment was returned under seal by a Federal grand jury sitting in Brooklyn, New York, on January 27, 2023, the release also said.

"As alleged, Mohammad Bazzi thought that he could secretly move hundreds of thousands of Dollars from the United States to Lebanon without detection by law enforcement. Today's arrest proves that Bazzi was wrong," the release added.

In May 2018, the US Treasury Department designated Bazzi as a global terrorist for assisting in, sponsoring and providing financial, material and technological support and financial services to Hezbollah.

The US government claims that Hezbollah has since the 1980s engaged in numerous terrorist activities, including attacks against US military members, according to the release.

Related Topics

Terrorist New York United States Lebanon Money January May 2018 From Government Court

Recent Stories

DEWA wins Investors in People - Platinum Category ..

DEWA wins Investors in People - Platinum Category 2022

4 hours ago
 IDEX and NAVDEX Talks explore impact of new techno ..

IDEX and NAVDEX Talks explore impact of new technologies on defence, security in ..

5 hours ago
 US Congresswoman Greene Says Introduced Resolution ..

US Congresswoman Greene Says Introduced Resolution Requesting Info on Ukraine Ai ..

5 hours ago
 EU Fails to Agree on 10th Sanction Package Against ..

EU Fails to Agree on 10th Sanction Package Against Russia for 3rd Consecutive Da ..

5 hours ago
 Germany, France, UK Offer Defense Pact to Zelensky ..

Germany, France, UK Offer Defense Pact to Zelenskyy Amid Push for Peace Talks - ..

5 hours ago
 Harry Brook's 'special gifts' paying off for Engla ..

Harry Brook's 'special gifts' paying off for England

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.