UrduPoint.com

US Unveils Executive Orders To Fight Transnational Organized Crime, Illegal Drug Trade

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Thu 16th December 2021 | 12:10 AM

US Unveils Executive Orders to Fight Transnational Organized Crime, Illegal Drug Trade

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2021) The United States is unveiling two executive orders directed to combat transnational organized crime and to sanction foreigners involved in illicit drug trafficking, a US official told reporters on Wednesday.

"Countering these criminal actors and their enablers is a national security priority. That is why today we are proud to announce the release of two new Executive Orders," the official said. "One is to establish US Council on Transnational Organized Crime (USCTOC), and two - to impose sanctions on foreign persons involved in the global illicit drug trade."

Countering these criminal actors and their enablers is a national security priority, so the new council will unify leaders of several entities across the US government, including Departments of Justice, Homeland Security, State, Treasury, Defense, along with the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, this official said.

"The council is in charge with ensuring that the US government deploys a comprehensive approach and effectively leverages all appropriate tools countering the threat," he added.

The second Executive Order released today creates the new sanctions authority to target foreign individuals involved in a global illicit drug trafficking through sanctions and related actions, he said.

Another official clarified that under the new executive order US Department of Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) announced the designations of 25 targets on Wednesday. This list includes ten individuals and fifteen entities from China, Brazil, Mexico, he added.

"With this new E.O., the US Government will be better poised to disrupt the global supply chain and financial networks that enable synthetic opioids and precursors chemicals to reach US markets and harm American communities," the White House said in a separate notice.

This new authority will allow Washington to better target and disrupt bad actors across the whole drug trafficking system and to safeguard the US financial system from use and abuse by those involved in the illicit drug trade, the notice read.

Related Topics

China Washington White House Brazil United States Mexico Criminals Market All From Government

Recent Stories

Uae-Kyrgyzstan Business Forum highlights bilateral ..

Uae-Kyrgyzstan Business Forum highlights bilateral business opportunities

1 minute ago
 Pakistan-China share exceptional ties: NSA

Pakistan-China share exceptional ties: NSA

39 minutes ago
 UN Urges All Parties to De-escalate Ukraine Tensio ..

UN Urges All Parties to De-escalate Ukraine Tensions, Adhere to Minsk Accords - ..

39 minutes ago
 Russian Embassy Protests in Connection With Berlin ..

Russian Embassy Protests in Connection With Berlin's Decision to Expel Diplomats

39 minutes ago
 Moderna Says 2 Vaccine Doses 'Significantly' Less ..

Moderna Says 2 Vaccine Doses 'Significantly' Less Effective Against Omicron

39 minutes ago
 Volcanic eruption on Spanish island shows signs of ..

Volcanic eruption on Spanish island shows signs of ending

39 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.