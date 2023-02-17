US Unveils Framework Declaration on Responsible Use of Military AI - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2023) The United States on Thursday unveiled its framework on the responsible use of artificial intelligence (AI) technology by militaries, US Secretary of State for Arms Control and International Security Bonnie Jenkins said in a statement.

"Today, I announced the US framework for a Political Declaration on Responsible Military Use of Artificial Intelligence and Autonomy. The Declaration is a first step towards building consensus on responsible State behavior in this area," Jenkins said via Twitter.

The US is committed to promoting rules that enhance transparency, predictability and stability in the military use of AI, Jenkins said.

The declaration was unveiled at the 2023 Summit on Responsible AI in the Military Domain.

The declaration consists of a series of non-legally binding guidelines on best practices for responsible use of AI in a defense context.

For example, the declaration states that countries should: ensure military AI capabilities comply with international law; maintain human control and involvement for all actions concerning the use of nuclear weapons; develop military AI capabilities with auditable methodologies; and engineer military AI to avoid unintended consequences.

The US welcomes engagement with any country interested in building an international consensus on the issue, Jenkins added.