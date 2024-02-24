US Unveils Fresh Sanctions As Putin Hails Russian 'heroes'
Sumaira FH Published February 24, 2024 | 09:00 AM
Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2024) The United States announced a fresh wave of sanctions against Russia on Friday a day before the second anniversary of Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, as President Vladimir Putin hailed Russian "heroes" fighting there.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, meanwhile, renewed his appeal for swift delivery of air-defense systems and fighter jets, while European Union leaders pledged continued backing for Kyiv.
US President Joe Biden imposed sanctions on more than 500 targets to "ensure Putin pays an even steeper price for his aggression abroad and repression at home".
And he again urged the US Congress to fund more military aid to Ukraine, saying: "We can't walk away now."
"History is watching," he said. "The failure to support Ukraine at this critical moment will not be forgotten."
Ukraine has been weakened by the blocking of US aid and worsening ammunition shortages.
Russia's ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov slammed the new sanctions, telling state news agencies they were "yet another brazen and cynical attempt to interfere in the internal affairs of the Russian Federation."
The sanctions blacklisted 14 Russian oil tankers, trying to enforce a Western-imposed cap on the price of Russian crude.
Putin delivered a video message on Russia's "Defender of the Fatherland Day", a holiday that is an occasion for military pomp and Kremlin-sponsored patriotism.
This year Putin was able to celebrate Russia's capture of the Ukrainian city of Avdiivka last week and claim further advances along the frontline with Ukraine's troops.
"You are our true national heroes," Putin told troops and veterans.
