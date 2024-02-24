Open Menu

US Unveils Fresh Sanctions As Putin Hails Russian 'heroes'

Sumaira FH Published February 24, 2024 | 09:00 AM

US unveils fresh sanctions as Putin hails Russian 'heroes'

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2024) The United States announced a fresh wave of sanctions against Russia on Friday a day before the second anniversary of Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, as President Vladimir Putin hailed Russian "heroes" fighting there.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, meanwhile, renewed his appeal for swift delivery of air-defense systems and fighter jets, while European Union leaders pledged continued backing for Kyiv.

US President Joe Biden imposed sanctions on more than 500 targets to "ensure Putin pays an even steeper price for his aggression abroad and repression at home".

And he again urged the US Congress to fund more military aid to Ukraine, saying: "We can't walk away now."

"History is watching," he said. "The failure to support Ukraine at this critical moment will not be forgotten."

Ukraine has been weakened by the blocking of US aid and worsening ammunition shortages.

Russia's ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov slammed the new sanctions, telling state news agencies they were "yet another brazen and cynical attempt to interfere in the internal affairs of the Russian Federation."

The sanctions blacklisted 14 Russian oil tankers, trying to enforce a Western-imposed cap on the price of Russian crude.

Putin delivered a video message on Russia's "Defender of the Fatherland Day", a holiday that is an occasion for military pomp and Kremlin-sponsored patriotism.

This year Putin was able to celebrate Russia's capture of the Ukrainian city of Avdiivka last week and claim further advances along the frontline with Ukraine's troops.

"You are our true national heroes," Putin told troops and veterans.

Related Topics

Ukraine Moscow Russia European Union Oil Vladimir Putin Price United States Congress

Recent Stories

International Conference on advances in Civil, env ..

International Conference on advances in Civil, environmental engineering conclud ..

9 hours ago
 Pakistani business, media tycoon Zafar Siddiqui pa ..

Pakistani business, media tycoon Zafar Siddiqui passes away in Dubai

9 hours ago
 Ashrafi stresses religious diversity as key to Pak ..

Ashrafi stresses religious diversity as key to Pakistan's harmony

10 hours ago
 PHC CJ urges lawyers to play role in provision of ..

PHC CJ urges lawyers to play role in provision of justice to people

10 hours ago
 Chief Justice SHC inaugurates civil court building ..

Chief Justice SHC inaugurates civil court building in Thana Bula Khan

10 hours ago
 Lawyers to elect office bearers, members of SHCBA ..

Lawyers to elect office bearers, members of SHCBA Hyderabad

10 hours ago
KPPSC notifies 85 selected candidates for appointm ..

KPPSC notifies 85 selected candidates for appointment as PMS Officers

10 hours ago
 ISSI hosts roundtable on SCO, Pakistan’s policy ..

ISSI hosts roundtable on SCO, Pakistan’s policy priorities, opportunities

10 hours ago
 CM sends summary for PA session

CM sends summary for PA session

10 hours ago
 Iranian FM congratulates caretaker govt on conduct ..

Iranian FM congratulates caretaker govt on conduct of parliamentary elections

10 hours ago
 Bilawal nominates Murad as CM once again

Bilawal nominates Murad as CM once again

10 hours ago
 UN experts call for global arms embargo on Israel ..

UN experts call for global arms embargo on Israel amid escalating Gaza attacks

10 hours ago

More Stories From World