US Unveils Initiative To Bolster Water Sector Resilience Against Cyber Attacks - Official

Muhammad Irfan Published January 27, 2022 | 07:30 PM

US Unveils Initiative to Bolster Water Sector Resilience Against Cyber Attacks - Official

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2022) The Biden administration announced it is expanding an initiative to secure critical US infrastructure to the water sector in order to bolster resiliency against potential cyber attacks in the future, a senior US administration official told reporters.

This effort is part of the US administration's so-called Industrial Control Systems Cybersecurity Initiative, which has already been applied to bolster cyber security technologies in the United States' electricity and natural gas pipeline infrastructure.

"It (initiative) has two Primary goals: one is to promote the water sector's adoption of technologies that can provide early detection of cyber threats to industrial control systems, threats that could degrade critical operations at water sector facilities, and also to enhance the water sector's response to these threats," the US official said.

"The second goal is to promote rapid sharing of cyber threat data with the US government in a protected environment."

The US official mentioned the water sector has expressed reluctance in sharing information related to cybersecurity threats with the Federal government.

The federal government has limited authorities to set cybersecurity standards for critical US infrastructure, managing this risk requires partnership with the private sector and municipal operators of that infrastructure, the US official.

The official said the new action plan is related to an executive order issued by the Biden administration last May in response to the SolarWinds, microsoft Exchange, and the Colonial Pipeline incidents.

