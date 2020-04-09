UrduPoint.com
US Unveils Lending Programs To Provide $2.3 Trillion For Businesses - Treasury

Thu 09th April 2020

The US Treasury and Federal Reserve have approved the creation of new and expanded programs to provide up to $2.3 trillion in financing to small and medium businesses hit by the coronavirus pandemic, Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th April, 2020) The US Treasury and Federal Reserve have approved the creation of new and expanded programs to provide up to $2.3 trillion in financing to small and medium businesses hit by the coronavirus pandemic, Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Thursday.

"The combination of these facilities will provide up to $2.3 trillion in new financing to support American workers by helping American businesses preserve jobs, sustain operations, and continue to serve their customers," Mnuchin said in a statement.

More Stories From World

